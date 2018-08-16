Rays 3, Yankees 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Wendle 3b-2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Duffy 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.302
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|2
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Walker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|a-Gardner ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Robinson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.129
|b-Romine ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|2
|11
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|010—3
|10
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|1
a-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th. b-singled for Robinson in the 8th.
E_Adames (11), Andujar (13). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 8. 2B_Wendle (16), Pham (12), Choi (7), Adames (5), Lowe (1), Stanton 2 (26). RBIs_Wendle (39), Bauers (34), Pham (42), Stanton (77). SB_Smith (26), Hicks (9). S_Wendle, Bauers.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Smith, Kiermaier 3, Perez); New York 6 (Andujar 2, Gregorius 2, Romine 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 12; New York 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Choi.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 14-5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|76
|2.10
|Roe, H, 20
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.47
|Alvarado, H, 23
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.49
|Stanek, H, 6
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.42
|Romo, H, 8
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.54
|Kolarek, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|5.62
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 9-4
|6
|9
|2
|2
|0
|6
|92
|4.03
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
|Robertson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.17
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.73
Romo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0, Romo 1-0, Kolarek 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:22. A_41,033 (47,309).
