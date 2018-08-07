Rays 4, Orioles 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Beckham ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .232 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .262 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .159 Mancini lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .228 Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Peterson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Joseph c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .225 Totals 32 3 7 3 1 13

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf-lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .300 Duffy 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .303 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .237 Cron dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .289 a-Gomez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .186 Lowe lf-2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Perez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Adames ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .218 Totals 31 4 6 2 5 6

Baltimore 000 111 000—3 7 1 Tampa Bay 100 000 021—4 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Wendle in the 8th.

E_Davis (5). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Villar (12), Jones (29). HR_Beckham (5), off Glasnow; Mancini (16), off Schultz; Adames (5), off Castro. RBIs_Beckham (18), Trumbo (40), Mancini (34), Bauers (29), Adames (14). SB_Joseph (2). CS_Bauers (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Villar); Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier 3, Adames). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Beckham, Wendle, Gomez. GIDP_Mancini, Peterson, Gomez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Beckham, Davis); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Adames, Bauers), (Bauers, Adames).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 7 5 1 1 2 3 101 5.55 Phillips 0 0 2 0 3 0 20 6.48 Fry, BS, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.06 Castro, L, 2-6 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 3.46 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 4 2 1 1 0 9 61 4.14 Schultz 2 3 2 2 1 1 45 4.86 Kolarek 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 28 6.23 Romo, W, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.35

Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 3-1. HBP_Schultz (Nunez). WP_Cobb, Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:51. A_11,734 (42,735).

