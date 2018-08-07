Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 4, Orioles 3

August 7, 2018 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Beckham ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .232
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Trumbo dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .262
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .159
Mancini lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .228
Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Peterson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Joseph c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Totals 32 3 7 3 1 13
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf-lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .300
Duffy 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .303
Bauers 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .237
Cron dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .289
a-Gomez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .186
Lowe lf-2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Perez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333
Adames ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .218
Totals 31 4 6 2 5 6
Baltimore 000 111 000—3 7 1
Tampa Bay 100 000 021—4 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Wendle in the 8th.

E_Davis (5). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Villar (12), Jones (29). HR_Beckham (5), off Glasnow; Mancini (16), off Schultz; Adames (5), off Castro. RBIs_Beckham (18), Trumbo (40), Mancini (34), Bauers (29), Adames (14). SB_Joseph (2). CS_Bauers (3).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Villar); Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier 3, Adames). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Beckham, Wendle, Gomez. GIDP_Mancini, Peterson, Gomez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Beckham, Davis); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Adames, Bauers), (Bauers, Adames).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb 7 5 1 1 2 3 101 5.55
Phillips 0 0 2 0 3 0 20 6.48
Fry, BS, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.06
Castro, L, 2-6 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 3.46
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 4 2 1 1 0 9 61 4.14
Schultz 2 3 2 2 1 1 45 4.86
Kolarek 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 28 6.23
Romo, W, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.35

Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 3-1. HBP_Schultz (Nunez). WP_Cobb, Phillips.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:51. A_11,734 (42,735).

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech