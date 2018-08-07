Rays 4, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Smith rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Beckham ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Gomez ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|111
|000—3
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|021—4
E_C.Davis (5). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Villar (12), A.Jones (29). HR_Beckham (5), Mancini (16), Adames (5). SB_Joseph (2). CS_Bauers (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cobb
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Phillips
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Fry BS,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castro L,2-6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Schultz
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Kolarek
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo W,2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
E.Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Schultz (Nunez). WP_Cobb, Phillips.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:51. A_11,734 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.