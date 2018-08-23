Rays 4, Royals 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .306 Gordon lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .239 Perez c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .231 Duda dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .235 Herrera rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .234 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .215 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .186 Escobar ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .211 Totals 32 3 7 3 3 10

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith lf-rf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .307 M.Duffy 3b 4 2 2 0 1 2 .295 Bauers 1b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .214 Cron dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .252 Wendle 2b 2 0 0 1 2 0 .289 Adames ss 3 0 1 1 2 2 .254 Kiermaier cf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .192 Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 a-Choi ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Lowe lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .135 Sucre c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209 b-Perez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Totals 35 4 11 3 6 9

Kansas City 100 020 000—3 7 2 Tampa Bay 002 000 101—4 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Gomez in the 8th. b-struck out for Sucre in the 8th.

E_Merrifield (6), O’Hearn (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 14. 2B_Gordon (15), Smith 2 (23). RBIs_Gordon (33), Perez (61), Duda (44), Wendle (45), Adames (20), Kiermaier (18). SB_Merrifield (28), Gordon 2 (7), Smith (27). SF_Perez, Wendle.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Duda 2, Herrera); Tampa Bay 5 (M.Duffy, Bauers, Adames 2, Kiermaier). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Perez, Wendle. GIDP_Gordon.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Bauers, Adames, Kolarek).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA D.Duffy 5 6 2 2 2 7 96 4.85 McCarthy, BS, 3-3 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 13 3.56 Hill 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 4.91 Newberry 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Maurer 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 7.83 Flynn, L, 3-5 1-3 1 1 0 2 0 19 4.04 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 5 5 3 3 3 8 96 4.18 Kolarek 2 2 0 0 0 0 19 4.35 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.33 Romo, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.30

Hill pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Newberry 2-1. HBP_D.Duffy (Cron).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:51. A_9,088 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.