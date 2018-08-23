Rays 4, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Duda dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Herrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Escobar ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|3
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith lf-rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Bauers 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Wendle 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.289
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.254
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Gomez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Choi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Lowe lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|b-Perez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|3
|6
|9
|Kansas City
|100
|020
|000—3
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|101—4
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Gomez in the 8th. b-struck out for Sucre in the 8th.
E_Merrifield (6), O’Hearn (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 14. 2B_Gordon (15), Smith 2 (23). RBIs_Gordon (33), Perez (61), Duda (44), Wendle (45), Adames (20), Kiermaier (18). SB_Merrifield (28), Gordon 2 (7), Smith (27). SF_Perez, Wendle.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Duda 2, Herrera); Tampa Bay 5 (M.Duffy, Bauers, Adames 2, Kiermaier). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Perez, Wendle. GIDP_Gordon.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Bauers, Adames, Kolarek).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|D.Duffy
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|96
|4.85
|McCarthy, BS, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.56
|Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4.91
|Newberry
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Maurer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|7.83
|Flynn, L, 3-5
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|19
|4.04
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|8
|96
|4.18
|Kolarek
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.35
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.33
|Romo, W, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.30
Hill pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Newberry 2-1. HBP_D.Duffy (Cron).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:51. A_9,088 (42,735).
