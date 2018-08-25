Rays 5, Red Sox 1

|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pearce dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Lowe rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|0
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|4
|Boston
|010
|000
|000—1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|102
|11x—5
DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_J.Martinez 2 (36). 3B_Choi (1), Kiermaier (5). HR_Pham (15). SB_Betts (25), Wendle (9), Kiermaier (9). SF_Wendle (8). S_Kiermaier (1), M.Perez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Porcello L,15-7
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Workman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Thornburg
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Stanek W,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roe H,24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado H,26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Porcello (Cron), by Porcello (Adames). WP_Brasier.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:53. A_25,695 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.