Rays 5, Red Sox 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .335 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .294 Pearce dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Martinez rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .337 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Nunez 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .260 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Totals 30 1 5 0 1 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wendle 2b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .291 Duffy 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .296 Choi dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Pham lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .243 Cron 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .251 Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .198 Adames ss 3 1 0 0 0 3 .257 Lowe rf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .195 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Totals 30 5 9 4 5 10

Boston 010 000 000—1 5 0 Tampa Bay 000 102 11x—5 9 0

LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Martinez 2 (36). 3B_Choi (1), Kiermaier (5). HR_Pham (15), off Workman. RBIs_Wendle (46), Choi (16), Pham (44), Lowe (6). SB_Betts (25), Wendle (9), Kiermaier (9). SF_Wendle. S_Kiermaier, Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Benintendi, Moreland); Tampa Bay 9 (Duffy, Pham 4, Cron 2, Lowe 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 15.

Runners moved up_Moreland, Pham. GIDP_Moreland.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Adames, Cron).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 15-7 5 6 3 3 2 8 89 4.18 Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.90 Workman 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 2.76 Thornburg 1 1 1 1 1 1 26 4.42 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough 5 5 1 1 1 2 75 3.75 Stanek, W, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.53 Roe, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.15 Alvarado, H, 26 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.29 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.24

Yarbrough pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 2-2, Stanek 1-0. HBP_Porcello 2 (Cron,Adames). WP_Brasier.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:53. A_25,695 (42,735).

