Rays 6, Royals 3

August 22, 2018 10:21 pm
 
Kansas City Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 1 1 M.Smith lf 5 1 2 2
A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 2 1
S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 5 0 2 0
Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
R.Hrrra rf 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 2 0
O’Hearn dh 4 1 3 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0
H.Dzier 3b 3 1 1 2 M.Perez c 4 2 1 0
B.Phllp cf 3 0 0 0 C.Gomez rf 3 2 2 1
A.Escbr ss 3 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 2 2
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 36 6 14 6
Kansas City 000 100 020—3
Tampa Bay 020 002 02x—6

E_Merrifield (5). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_O’Hearn (1), A.Escobar (18), Choi (8), Kiermaier (9), C.Gomez (15). HR_Merrifield (9), H.Dozier (6). SB_M.Duffy (9), C.Gomez (10). CS_Adames (3). S_C.Gomez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis L,6-12 5 2-3 9 4 2 0 5
Hill 0 2 0 0 0 0
Hammel 2 1-3 3 2 2 2 2
Tampa Bay
Stanek 2 0 0 0 0 2
Chirinos W,2-5 5 4 3 3 0 4
Kolarek H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Roe H,23 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Alvarado H,25 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Romo S,18-25 1 2 0 0 0 0

T.Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Y.Chirinos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Chirinos.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:52. A_8,686 (42,735).

