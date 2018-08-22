Rays 6, Royals 3

Kansas City Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 1 1 M.Smith lf 5 1 2 2 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 2 1 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 5 0 2 0 Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Hrrra rf 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 2 0 O’Hearn dh 4 1 3 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 H.Dzier 3b 3 1 1 2 M.Perez c 4 2 1 0 B.Phllp cf 3 0 0 0 C.Gomez rf 3 2 2 1 A.Escbr ss 3 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 2 2 Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 36 6 14 6

Kansas City 000 100 020—3 Tampa Bay 020 002 02x—6

E_Merrifield (5). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_O’Hearn (1), A.Escobar (18), Choi (8), Kiermaier (9), C.Gomez (15). HR_Merrifield (9), H.Dozier (6). SB_M.Duffy (9), C.Gomez (10). CS_Adames (3). S_C.Gomez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Junis L,6-12 5 2-3 9 4 2 0 5 Hill 0 2 0 0 0 0 Hammel 2 1-3 3 2 2 2 2 Tampa Bay Stanek 2 0 0 0 0 2 Chirinos W,2-5 5 4 3 3 0 4 Kolarek H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Roe H,23 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Alvarado H,25 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Romo S,18-25 1 2 0 0 0 0

T.Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Y.Chirinos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Chirinos.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:52. A_8,686 (42,735).

