Rays 6, Yankees 1

Tampa Bay New York ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith rf 5 2 3 2 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 1 1 0 Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 5 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 2 0 0 0 Choi dh 5 1 2 1 Andujar 3b 4 1 2 1 Krmaier cf 5 1 2 1 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 2 0 0 0 N.Wlker rf 2 0 0 0 Lowe lf 4 0 2 2 Au.Rmne c 4 0 0 0 M.Perez c 4 1 1 0 Trreyes 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 32 1 5 1

Tampa Bay 012 210 000—6 New York 010 000 000—1

DP_New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, New York 10. 2B_M.Smith (20), Choi (6), Kiermaier (6), Stanton (24), Andujar (34). HR_M.Smith (2), Andujar (19). CS_M.Smith (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Faria 3 1-3 3 1 1 2 2 Roe 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Yarbrough W,11-5 4 2 0 0 0 3 Castillo 1 0 0 0 2 0 New York Cessa L,1-3 3 1-3 7 5 5 2 4 Holder 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Gray 3 1-3 4 1 1 3 2 Green 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Roe (Walker), by Yarbrough (Gregorius). WP_Cessa, Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.

Advertisement

T_3:17. A_42,716 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.