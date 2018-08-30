Listen Live Sports

Rays 8, Braves 5

August 30, 2018 12:43 am
 
Tampa Bay Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Adames ss 5 1 2 0 Acuna lf 5 0 1 1
Pham lf 5 1 2 2 Incarte cf 4 0 1 0
M.Duffy 3b 4 1 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 0
Cron 1b 5 2 4 1 Mrkakis rf 5 1 1 0
Wendle 2b 4 2 2 2 Camargo 3b 4 2 3 3
C.Gomez rf 4 1 2 1 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0
Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 1 1 0
Sucre c 3 0 0 1 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0
D.Cstll p 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0
Beeks p 2 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0
Roe p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0
Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0
Kttrdge p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 1 1
Alvrado p 0 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 12 7 Totals 37 5 11 5
Tampa Bay 301 220 000—8
Atlanta 300 000 020—5

E_L.Jackson (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Cron (24). HR_Pham (16), Cron (25), Camargo (14). SB_Wendle 2 (12), C.Gomez (11). S_Sucre (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Castillo 2 3 3 3 0 2
Beeks W,4-1 3 4 0 0 3 2
Roe 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kittredge 2-3 4 2 2 0 2
Alvarado S,6-9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Newcomb L,11-7 4 8 6 6 2 7
Jackson 2 3 2 0 0 0
Freeman 2 0 0 0 0 5
Biddle 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:06. A_20,876 (41,149).

