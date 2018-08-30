Rays 8, Braves 5

|Tampa Bay
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Acuna lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Camargo 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|C.Gomez rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Cstll p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kttrdge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Alvrado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|7
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Tampa Bay
|301
|220
|000—8
|Atlanta
|300
|000
|020—5
E_L.Jackson (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Cron (24). HR_Pham (16), Cron (25), Camargo (14). SB_Wendle 2 (12), C.Gomez (11). S_Sucre (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Castillo
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Beeks W,4-1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Roe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kittredge
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Alvarado S,6-9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|Newcomb L,11-7
|4
|8
|6
|6
|2
|7
|Jackson
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:06. A_20,876 (41,149).
