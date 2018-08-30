Rays 8, Braves 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Wendle 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.296
|Gomez rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.199
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|Castillo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Beeks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bauers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Kittredge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|7
|2
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Markakis rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Camargo 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.272
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Newcomb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.049
|a-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|4
|7
|Tampa Bay
|301
|220
|000—8
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|300
|000
|020—5
|11
|1
a-struck out for Newcomb in the 4th. b-struck out for Jackson in the 6th. c-struck out for Kolarek in the 8th. d-singled for S.Freeman in the 8th.
E_Jackson (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Cron (24). HR_Cron (25), off Newcomb; Pham (16), off Newcomb; Camargo (14), off Castillo. RBIs_Pham 2 (47), Cron (60), Wendle 2 (48), Gomez (31), Sucre (16), Acuna (47), Camargo 3 (63), Culberson (37). SB_Wendle 2 (12), Gomez (11). S_Sucre.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Adames, Duffy, Kiermaier, Sucre); Atlanta 4 (Inciarte 2, Albies 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 9; Atlanta 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Beeks, Markakis.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|36
|3.73
|Beeks, W, 4-1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|49
|6.08
|Roe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.70
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.97
|Kittredge
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|8.04
|Alvarado, S, 6-9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.24
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb, L, 11-7
|4
|8
|6
|6
|2
|7
|94
|3.85
|Jackson
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|3.86
|S.Freeman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|30
|5.02
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.38
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:06. A_20,876 (41,149).
