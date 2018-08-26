Rays 9, Red Sox 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .336 Swihart rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Pearce dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Holt lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Leon c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .224 Totals 28 1 3 1 2 9

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wendle 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .292 Duffy 3b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .300 Choi dh 4 1 2 1 1 2 .268 Pham lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .245 Bauers 1b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .207 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .200 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Lowe rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .205 Perez c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .282 Totals 34 9 12 9 4 12

Boston 000 001 000—1 3 1 Tampa Bay 203 101 20x—9 12 0

E_Moreland (2). LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (25), Wendle (19), Duffy (18), Perez (5). 3B_Kiermaier (6). RBIs_Betts (65), Duffy 2 (35), Choi (17), Pham (45), Bauers (35), Kiermaier 2 (21), Perez 2 (10). SB_Betts (26), Lowe (2). SF_Betts, Duffy, Bauers.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Pearce 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Wendle, Choi, Pham, Adames). RISP_Boston 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Nunez.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, L, 5-6 4 8 6 5 0 5 89 4.15 Kelly 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 3.93 Hembree 1 2 1 1 1 2 33 3.98 Barnes 1 1 2 2 2 2 26 2.89 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.42 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 16-5 6 2 1 1 2 8 89 2.05 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.23 Kittredge 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 7.42

WP_Eovaldi.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:05. A_23,448 (42,735).

