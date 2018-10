Real Salt Lake-Rapids, Sums

By The Associated Press

Real Salt Lake 2 4—6 Colorado 0 0—0

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 7 (Plata), 6th minute. 2, Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 4, 33rd.

Second half_3, Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 5 (Baird), 58th. 4, Real Salt Lake, Plata, 8, 69th. 5, Real Salt Lake, Baird, 4 (Savarino), 74th. 6, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 8 (Baird), 86th.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando; Colorado, Tim Howard.

Yellow Cards_Lennon, Real Salt Lake, 7th; Boateng, Colorado, 19th; Herrera, Real Salt Lake, 51st.

Red Cards_Jackson, Colorado, 9th; Boateng, Colorado, 46th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Matthew Nelson. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_16,669 (18,061)

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Nick Besler, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Sunny (Corey Baird, 46th), Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino; Brooks Lennon (Danilo Acosta, 62nd), Joao Plata (Sebastian Saucedo, 72nd).

Colorado_Tim Howard; Nana Boateng, Edgar Castillo, Kortne Ford (Deklan Wynne, 70th), Tommy Smith, Danny Wilson; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price (Johan Blomberg, 70th), Dillon Serna; Niki Jackson, Jack McBean (Giles Barnes, 34th).

