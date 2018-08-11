Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Bulls-Fire, Sums

August 11, 2018 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York 0 1—1
Chicago 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York, Wright-Phillips, 15 (Royer), 55th minute.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles; Chicago, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Bronico, Chicago, 11th; McCarty, Chicago, 42nd; Rzatkowski, New York, 67th; Royer, New York, 74th; Muyl, New York, 76th; Murillo, New York, 89th.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Referee— Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Gianni Facchini. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_18,064 (20,000)

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Kaku (Alex Muyl, 70th), Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Daniel Royer (Connor Lade, 76th), Marc Rzatkowski (Andreas Ivan, 85th); Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Jorge Luis Corrales, Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Brandt Bronico (Aleksandar Katai, 58th), Drew Conner, Nicolas Hasler, Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Raheem Edwards (Nemanja Nikolic, 61st), Luis Solignac (Michael De Leeuw, 73rd).

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech