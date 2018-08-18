Red Bulls-Whitecaps, Sums

New York 1 1—2 Vancouver 1 1—2

First half_1, New York, Royer, 9 (Wright-Phillips), 5th minute. 2, Vancouver, Waston, 2 (Reyna), 42nd.

Second half_3, Vancouver, Waston, 3 (Martins), 60th. 4, New York, Royer, 10 (Adams), 90th.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles; Vancouver, Stefan Marinovic.

Yellow Cards_Shea, Vancouver, 51st; Kaku, New York, 61st; Murillo, New York, 69th; Reyna, Vancouver, 71st; Ivan, New York, 79th.

Red Cards_Murillo, New York, 84th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Nick Uranga. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

A_22,120 (22,120)

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Kaku (Andreas Ivan, 72nd), Tyler Adams, Sean Davis (Brian White, 82nd), Alex Muyl (Derrick Etienne, 63rd), Daniel Royer; Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Vancouver_Stefan Marinovic; Efrain Juarez (Russell Teibert, 46th), Aaron Maund, Jake Nerwinski, Kendall Waston; Brett Levis (Nicolas Mezquida, 66th), Felipe Martins, Brek Shea; Alphonso Davies, Erik Hurtado (Kei Kamara, 76th), Yordy Reyna.

