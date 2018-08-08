Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Benintendi lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.305
|Moreland 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.332
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.274
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.209
|Nunez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.248
|Leon c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|9
|8
|6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.234
|Travis 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.246
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Martin c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.199
|Diaz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|2
|9
|Boston
|004
|012
|120—10
|12
|1
|Toronto
|000
|002
|300—
|5
|9
|0
E_Bogaerts (7). LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 6. 2B_Benintendi 2 (32), Moreland (16), Martinez (30), Bogaerts (32), Devers (22), Smoak (30). HR_Devers (16), off Petricka; Hernandez (17), off Johnson; Grichuk (15), off Johnson. RBIs_Benintendi (67), Moreland 2 (57), Martinez (98), Bogaerts 3 (68), Devers 2 (54), Grichuk 3 (39), Hernandez 2 (44). SB_Betts (22). CS_Devers (2). SF_Benintendi, Bogaerts.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Bradley Jr. 2, Devers); Toronto 2 (Morales, Martin). RISP_Boston 4 for 12; Toronto 1 for 5.
GIDP_Moreland, Bradley Jr., Travis.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Moreland); Toronto 2 (Solarte, Diaz, Smoak), (Travis, Diaz, Smoak).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Johnson, W, 3-3
|7
|6
|5
|5
|2
|6
|98
|4.00
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.32
|Kelly
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.18
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hauschild, L, 1-1
|2
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|51
|4.32
|Santos
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|36
|6.35
|Petricka
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|25
|4.88
|Barnes
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.60
|Biagini
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|30
|6.88
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.33
Inherited runners-scored_Santos 2-1, Petricka 3-0. HBP_Hauschild (Betts). WP_Biagini.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:02. A_36,798 (53,506).
