Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 5

August 8, 2018 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .340
Benintendi lf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .305
Moreland 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .263
Martinez dh 4 1 3 1 1 0 .332
Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 3 2 0 .274
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .209
Nunez 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Devers 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .248
Leon c 4 2 1 0 1 2 .220
Totals 34 10 12 9 8 6
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grichuk rf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .234
Travis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Smoak 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .260
Hernandez lf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .246
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Martin c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .199
Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .248
Totals 36 5 9 5 2 9
Boston 004 012 120—10 12 1
Toronto 000 002 300— 5 9 0

E_Bogaerts (7). LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 6. 2B_Benintendi 2 (32), Moreland (16), Martinez (30), Bogaerts (32), Devers (22), Smoak (30). HR_Devers (16), off Petricka; Hernandez (17), off Johnson; Grichuk (15), off Johnson. RBIs_Benintendi (67), Moreland 2 (57), Martinez (98), Bogaerts 3 (68), Devers 2 (54), Grichuk 3 (39), Hernandez 2 (44). SB_Betts (22). CS_Devers (2). SF_Benintendi, Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Bradley Jr. 2, Devers); Toronto 2 (Morales, Martin). RISP_Boston 4 for 12; Toronto 1 for 5.

GIDP_Moreland, Bradley Jr., Travis.

Advertisement

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Moreland); Toronto 2 (Solarte, Diaz, Smoak), (Travis, Diaz, Smoak).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Johnson, W, 3-3 7 6 5 5 2 6 98 4.00
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.32
Kelly 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.18
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hauschild, L, 1-1 2 1-3 3 4 4 3 0 51 4.32
Santos 2 2 1 1 3 1 36 6.35
Petricka 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 25 4.88
Barnes 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 4.60
Biagini 1 2 2 2 2 2 30 6.88
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.33

Inherited runners-scored_Santos 2-1, Petricka 3-0. HBP_Hauschild (Betts). WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:02. A_36,798 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech