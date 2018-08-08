Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .340 Benintendi lf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .305 Moreland 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .263 Martinez dh 4 1 3 1 1 0 .332 Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 3 2 0 .274 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .209 Nunez 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Devers 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .248 Leon c 4 2 1 0 1 2 .220 Totals 34 10 12 9 8 6

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grichuk rf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .234 Travis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Smoak 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .260 Hernandez lf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .246 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Martin c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .199 Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .248 Totals 36 5 9 5 2 9

Boston 004 012 120—10 12 1 Toronto 000 002 300— 5 9 0

E_Bogaerts (7). LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 6. 2B_Benintendi 2 (32), Moreland (16), Martinez (30), Bogaerts (32), Devers (22), Smoak (30). HR_Devers (16), off Petricka; Hernandez (17), off Johnson; Grichuk (15), off Johnson. RBIs_Benintendi (67), Moreland 2 (57), Martinez (98), Bogaerts 3 (68), Devers 2 (54), Grichuk 3 (39), Hernandez 2 (44). SB_Betts (22). CS_Devers (2). SF_Benintendi, Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Bradley Jr. 2, Devers); Toronto 2 (Morales, Martin). RISP_Boston 4 for 12; Toronto 1 for 5.

GIDP_Moreland, Bradley Jr., Travis.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Moreland); Toronto 2 (Solarte, Diaz, Smoak), (Travis, Diaz, Smoak).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Johnson, W, 3-3 7 6 5 5 2 6 98 4.00 Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.32 Kelly 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.18 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hauschild, L, 1-1 2 1-3 3 4 4 3 0 51 4.32 Santos 2 2 1 1 3 1 36 6.35 Petricka 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 25 4.88 Barnes 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 4.60 Biagini 1 2 2 2 2 2 30 6.88 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.33

Inherited runners-scored_Santos 2-1, Petricka 3-0. HBP_Hauschild (Betts). WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:02. A_36,798 (53,506).

