The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 7, 10 innings,

August 7, 2018 10:49 pm
 
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 2 1 0 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 0
Bnntndi lf 3 2 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 6 2 2 2
Mreland 1b 4 2 1 4 Smoak 1b 4 1 2 1
J.Mrtin dh 5 1 3 4 T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 1 1
Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Morales dh 5 0 1 0
Brdly J cf 5 1 1 2 Solarte 3b 3 2 2 0
E.Nunez 3b 5 0 0 0 A.Diaz ss 4 0 1 0
Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 5 1 1 2
Leon c 4 1 1 0 Maile c 5 0 2 1
Totals 38 10 9 10 Totals 40 7 13 7
Boston 000 100 040 5—10
Toronto 002 000 111 2— 7

E_D.Travis (6), J.Kelly (2), Benintendi (4). DP_Boston 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Boston 3, Toronto 10. 2B_J.Martinez (29), Leon (10), Maile 2 (10). 3B_Betts (4). HR_Moreland (14), J.Martinez (34), Bradley Jr. (9), D.Travis (8), Smoak (18), Pillar (9). SB_Bogaerts (3). SF_T.Hernandez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pomeranz 4 2-3 4 2 2 5 1
Hembree 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Workman 1 2 0 0 1 0
Kelly 1 1 1 0 0 2
Barnes H,23 1 2 1 1 0 1
Kimbrel W,3-1 BS,4 1 1 1 1 0 3
Thornburg 1 3 2 2 0 0
Toronto
Stroman 7 2 1 0 3 4
Tepera BS,7 1 3 4 4 1 1
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 2
Giles L,0-3 2-3 4 5 5 1 1
Santos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:27. A_31,855 (53,506).

