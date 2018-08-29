Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 14, Marlins 6

August 29, 2018 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ortega rf 5 0 2 0 Betts rf 4 3 3 3
Bri.And 3b 4 2 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 4 1 2 2 Pearce 1b 3 0 0 0
Holaday c 0 0 0 0 Holt ph-1b 2 1 2 1
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 2 2 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 1
Detrich dh 3 1 1 1 Bgaerts ss 5 1 1 1
Dean lf 4 1 1 1 E.Nunez 3b 4 3 3 2
Rojas 1b 4 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 2 2 1
Riddle ss 4 0 1 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0
Glloway cf 2 1 0 0 Swihart ph-c 2 2 2 2
Brdly J cf 4 1 2 2
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 37 14 16 13
Miami 012 010 110— 6
Boston 011 001 110x—14

E_Ortega (2). DP_Miami 2, Boston 1. LOB_Miami 5, Boston 3. 2B_Realmuto (27), Betts (38), Kinsler (22), Swihart (8), Bradley Jr. (26). 3B_Holt (2). HR_Dietrich (16), Dean (3), Betts (28), E.Nunez (9). CS_Riddle (2). S_Benintendi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Richards 5 2-3 3 3 3 2 6
Rucinski H,3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Conley L,3-4 BS,3 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Steckenrider 0 2 3 3 1 0
Guerra 2-3 5 3 3 0 0
Graves 1 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Price 3 5 3 3 0 3
Velazquez 3 3 2 2 1 3
Thornburg W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brasier 1 1 1 1 0 0
Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 1 1

Velazquez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Rucinski pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Advertisement

Steckenrider pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

HBP_by Price (Dietrich), by Velazquez (Anderson). WP_Velazquez.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:10. A_36,628 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech