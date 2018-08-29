Red Sox 14, Marlins 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Anderson 3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Holaday c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Dietrich dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Dean lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Rojas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Galloway cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.263
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|2
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.340
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Pearce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|b-Holt ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.337
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Nunez 3b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|a-Swihart ph-c
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|37
|14
|16
|13
|3
|6
|Miami
|012
|010
|110—
|6
|9
|1
|Boston
|011
|001
|110x—14
|16
|0
a-singled for Leon in the 7th. b-tripled for Pearce in the 7th.
E_Ortega (2). LOB_Miami 5, Boston 3. 2B_Realmuto (27), Betts (38), Kinsler (22), Bradley Jr. (26), Swihart (8). 3B_Holt (2). HR_Dietrich (16), off Price; Dean (3), off Brasier; Nunez (9), off Richards; Betts (28), off Richards. RBIs_Realmuto 2 (66), Castro 2 (49), Dietrich (42), Dean (6), Betts 3 (68), Martinez (111), Bogaerts (86), Nunez 2 (41), Kinsler (38), Bradley Jr. 2 (52), Swihart 2 (11), Holt (33). CS_Riddle (2). S_Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Castro, Dean); Boston 1 (Bogaerts). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; Boston 10 for 13.
Runners moved up_Anderson, Realmuto. GIDP_Anderson, Benintendi, Martinez.
DP_Miami 2 (Riddle, Rojas), (Castro, Riddle, Rojas); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Kinsler, Holt).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|92
|4.26
|Rucinski, H, 3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3.76
|Conley, L, 3-4, BS, 3-5
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|4.65
|Steckenrider
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3.81
|Guerra
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|5.76
|Graves
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.84
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|47
|3.60
|Velazquez
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|51
|3.15
|Thornburg, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.19
|Brasier
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.29
|Pomeranz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.89
Velazquez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Rucinski pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Steckenrider pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rucinski 2-0, Conley 2-2, Steckenrider 1-1, Guerra 2-2, Thornburg 2-1. HBP_Price (Dietrich), Velazquez (Anderson). WP_Velazquez.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:10. A_36,628 (37,731).
