Red Sox 14, Marlins 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .280 Anderson 3b 4 2 0 0 0 1 .276 Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .286 Holaday c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Castro 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .286 Dietrich dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Dean lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .222 Rojas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Riddle ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225 Galloway cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .263 Totals 34 6 9 6 2 7

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 3 3 3 1 0 .340 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291 Pearce 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .284 b-Holt ph-1b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .268 Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .337 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .284 Nunez 3b 4 3 3 2 0 0 .266 Kinsler 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .244 Leon c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .198 a-Swihart ph-c 2 2 2 2 0 0 .227 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .230 Totals 37 14 16 13 3 6

Miami 012 010 110— 6 9 1 Boston 011 001 110x—14 16 0

a-singled for Leon in the 7th. b-tripled for Pearce in the 7th.

E_Ortega (2). LOB_Miami 5, Boston 3. 2B_Realmuto (27), Betts (38), Kinsler (22), Bradley Jr. (26), Swihart (8). 3B_Holt (2). HR_Dietrich (16), off Price; Dean (3), off Brasier; Nunez (9), off Richards; Betts (28), off Richards. RBIs_Realmuto 2 (66), Castro 2 (49), Dietrich (42), Dean (6), Betts 3 (68), Martinez (111), Bogaerts (86), Nunez 2 (41), Kinsler (38), Bradley Jr. 2 (52), Swihart 2 (11), Holt (33). CS_Riddle (2). S_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Castro, Dean); Boston 1 (Bogaerts). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; Boston 10 for 13.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Realmuto. GIDP_Anderson, Benintendi, Martinez.

DP_Miami 2 (Riddle, Rojas), (Castro, Riddle, Rojas); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Kinsler, Holt).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 5 2-3 3 3 3 2 6 92 4.26 Rucinski, H, 3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 6 3.76 Conley, L, 3-4, BS, 3-5 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 8 4.65 Steckenrider 0 2 3 3 1 0 12 3.81 Guerra 2-3 5 3 3 0 0 21 5.76 Graves 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.84 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price 3 5 3 3 0 3 47 3.60 Velazquez 3 3 2 2 1 3 51 3.15 Thornburg, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.19 Brasier 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 1.29 Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.89

Velazquez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Rucinski pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Steckenrider pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rucinski 2-0, Conley 2-2, Steckenrider 1-1, Guerra 2-2, Thornburg 2-1. HBP_Price (Dietrich), Velazquez (Anderson). WP_Velazquez.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:10. A_36,628 (37,731).

