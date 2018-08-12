Red Sox 4, Orioles 1

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 0 1 1 Rickard lf 4 0 1 0 Holt ss 5 1 1 0 Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0 Pearce dh 3 1 1 1 Villar 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Mrtin lf 4 0 2 0 A.Jones rf 2 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 3 0 0 1 E.Nunez 2b 4 1 1 0 Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez 3b 2 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 2 1 Wynns c 4 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 Totals 35 4 9 3 Totals 31 1 5 1

Boston 100 100 002—4 Baltimore 000 000 010—1

E_A.Jones (4). LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Betts (34), J.Martinez 2 (33). HR_Pearce (10). SB_E.Nunez (7). SF_Mancini (3). S_Leon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Sale W,12-4 5 1 0 0 0 12 Thornburg H,3 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 Brasier H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Johnson H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Barnes H,24 1 2 1 1 1 1 Kimbrel S,35-39 1 1 0 0 1 3 Baltimore Cobb L,3-15 7 6 2 1 2 7 Givens 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

Advertisement

T_3:04. A_25,303 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.