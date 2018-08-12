Red Sox 4, Orioles 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.350
|Holt ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Pearce dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.302
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|E.Nunez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rickard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|a-Trumbo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Jones rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.283
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.158
|R.Nunez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.248
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|5
|18
|Boston
|100
|100
|002—4
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|1
a-struck out for Rickard in the 9th.
E_Jones (4). LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Betts (34), Martinez 2 (33). HR_Pearce (10), off Cobb. RBIs_Betts (63), Pearce (31), Bradley Jr. (47), Mancini (39). SB_E.Nunez (7). SF_Mancini. S_Leon.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Holt 2, E.Nunez 3); Baltimore 4 (Mancini 2, Beckham, Trumbo). RISP_Boston 1 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 4.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 12-4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|68
|1.97
|Thornburg, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|4.72
|Brasier, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.12
|Johnson, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.95
|Barnes, H, 24
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|2.60
|Kimbrel, S, 35-39
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|2.57
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 3-15
|7
|6
|2
|1
|2
|7
|106
|5.31
|Givens
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|36
|4.81
|Scott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.89
Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 3-0, Scott 1-0. WP_Barnes. PB_Leon (8).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:04. A_25,303 (45,971).
