Red Sox 5, Orioles 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .351 Benintendi lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .329 Bogaerts ss 4 2 3 0 0 1 .278 Holt 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263 E.Nunez 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .264 Leon c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212 Bradley Jr. cf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .216 Totals 35 5 9 4 3 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Jones rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .287 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267 Mancini lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .161 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .571 Wynns c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Totals 32 0 5 0 0 14

Boston 000 031 001—5 9 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 1

E_Wynns (1). LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bogaerts (33), Jones (30). HR_E.Nunez (7), off Yacabonis; Bradley Jr. (10), off Yacabonis; Bradley Jr. (11), off Castro. RBIs_E.Nunez 2 (35), Bradley Jr. 2 (46). SB_Bogaerts (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Moreland 2); Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Mancini). RISP_Boston 0 for 3; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Villar. GIDP_E.Nunez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Villar, Davis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, W, 12-6 6 5 0 0 0 10 94 3.75 Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.97 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.15 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.47 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yacabonis, L, 0-1 4 2-3 5 3 3 0 2 60 6.75 Gilmartin 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 0 40 3.86 Castro 2 1 1 1 1 3 35 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Gilmartin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_18,003 (45,971).

