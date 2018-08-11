Red Sox 5, Orioles 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.351
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|E.Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|3
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.161
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.571
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|14
|Boston
|000
|031
|001—5
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
E_Wynns (1). LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bogaerts (33), Jones (30). HR_E.Nunez (7), off Yacabonis; Bradley Jr. (10), off Yacabonis; Bradley Jr. (11), off Castro. RBIs_E.Nunez 2 (35), Bradley Jr. 2 (46). SB_Bogaerts (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Moreland 2); Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Mancini). RISP_Boston 0 for 3; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Villar. GIDP_E.Nunez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Villar, Davis).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 12-6
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|94
|3.75
|Thornburg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.97
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.15
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.47
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yacabonis, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|60
|6.75
|Gilmartin
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|40
|3.86
|Castro
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|35
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Gilmartin 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:48. A_18,003 (45,971).
