Red Sox 5, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gomez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.244
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Martinez dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Kinsler 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|27
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|1
|Boston
|401
|000
|00x—5
|4
|1
E_Bauers (4), Bogaerts (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1. 2B_Kiermaier (7), Benintendi (33), Moreland (20). HR_Cron (23), off Price; Martinez (38), off Glasnow. RBIs_Cron 2 (58), Moreland (63), Martinez (106), Kinsler (35), Holt (32). SB_Moreland (2), Martinez (5). CS_Kinsler (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Duffy 2, Cron). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; Boston 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Bauers. FIDP_Wendle.
DP_Boston 1 (Benintendi, Kinsler).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 1-3
|6
|2-3
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|94
|4.10
|Kolarek
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.19
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 13-6
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|103
|3.69
|Brasier, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.00
|Kimbrel, S, 37-41
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.47
HBP_Price (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:28. A_36,654 (37,731).
