Red Sox 5, Rays 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Bauers 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .216 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .244 Cron dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .179 Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .292 Totals 32 2 5 2 2 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .346 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .299 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .257 Martinez dh 2 2 1 1 1 0 .333 Bogaerts ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .278 Kinsler 2b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .241 Holt 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .265 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Totals 27 5 4 4 3 5

Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2 5 1 Boston 401 000 00x—5 4 1

E_Bauers (4), Bogaerts (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1. 2B_Kiermaier (7), Benintendi (33), Moreland (20). HR_Cron (23), off Price; Martinez (38), off Glasnow. RBIs_Cron 2 (58), Moreland (63), Martinez (106), Kinsler (35), Holt (32). SB_Moreland (2), Martinez (5). CS_Kinsler (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Duffy 2, Cron). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; Boston 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bauers. FIDP_Wendle.

DP_Boston 1 (Benintendi, Kinsler).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, L, 1-3 6 2-3 3 5 4 3 4 94 4.10 Kolarek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 5.19 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, W, 13-6 7 5 2 2 2 8 103 3.69 Brasier, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.00 Kimbrel, S, 37-41 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.47

HBP_Price (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:28. A_36,654 (37,731).

