Red Sox 5, Rays 2

August 18, 2018 9:54 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Bauers 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .216
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .244
Cron dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .179
Perez c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .292
Totals 32 2 5 2 2 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .346
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .299
Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .257
Martinez dh 2 2 1 1 1 0 .333
Bogaerts ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .278
Kinsler 2b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .241
Holt 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .265
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Totals 27 5 4 4 3 5
Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2 5 1
Boston 401 000 00x—5 4 1

E_Bauers (4), Bogaerts (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1. 2B_Kiermaier (7), Benintendi (33), Moreland (20). HR_Cron (23), off Price; Martinez (38), off Glasnow. RBIs_Cron 2 (58), Moreland (63), Martinez (106), Kinsler (35), Holt (32). SB_Moreland (2), Martinez (5). CS_Kinsler (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Duffy 2, Cron). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; Boston 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bauers. FIDP_Wendle.

DP_Boston 1 (Benintendi, Kinsler).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, L, 1-3 6 2-3 3 5 4 3 4 94 4.10
Kolarek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 5.19
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, W, 13-6 7 5 2 2 2 8 103 3.69
Brasier, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.00
Kimbrel, S, 37-41 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.47

HBP_Price (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:28. A_36,654 (37,731).

