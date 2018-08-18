Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 5, Rays 2

August 18, 2018 9:53 pm
 
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0
Bauers 1b 3 1 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 1 1
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 2 2 1 1
Cron dh 4 1 2 2 Bgaerts ss 2 1 0 0
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 2 0 0 1
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 0 0 1
Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
M.Perez c 3 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 27 5 4 4
Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2
Boston 401 000 00x—5

E_Bogaerts (8), Bauers (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1. 2B_Kiermaier (7), Benintendi (33), Moreland (20). HR_Cron (23), J.Martinez (38). SB_Moreland (2), J.Martinez (5). CS_Kinsler (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L,1-3 6 2-3 3 5 4 3 4
Kolarek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Price W,13-6 7 5 2 2 2 8
Brasier H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel S,37-41 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Price (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:28. A_36,654 (37,731).

