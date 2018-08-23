Red Sox 7, Indians 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Diaz dh-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Gonzalez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Encarnacion 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Cabrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .156 Allen cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .258 Totals 29 0 5 0 0 7

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .340 Benintendi lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .297 Moreland 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .259 1-Swihart pr-1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .223 Martinez dh 3 1 1 1 2 1 .333 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 2 0 2 .281 Holt 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .265 Nunez 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .257 Leon c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .205 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .225 Totals 35 7 12 7 6 7

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0 Boston 000 061 00x—7 12 0

1-ran for Moreland in the 1st.

LOB_Cleveland 3, Boston 10. 2B_Bogaerts (38), Nunez (20), Leon (11), Swihart (7). RBIs_Martinez (109), Bogaerts 2 (82), Nunez 2 (38), Swihart 2 (9). SB_Allen (12). CS_Betts (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Gonzalez); Boston 6 (Bogaerts, Nunez 3, Bradley Jr. 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Boston 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Diaz. LIDP_Cabrera. GIDP_Diaz, Kipnis.

DP_Boston 3 (Bogaerts), (Swihart, Bogaerts), (Bogaerts, Holt, Swihart).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko, L, 4-4 4 1-3 5 5 5 5 4 101 5.09 Cimber 0 2 1 1 1 0 5 3.67 O.Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.29 Tomlin 3 5 1 1 0 2 45 6.75 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, W, 14-6 8 3 0 0 0 7 101 3.50 Thornburg 1 2 0 0 0 0 23 4.15

Cimber pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 3-3, O.Perez 2-0. HBP_Price (Guyer).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:47. A_37,396 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.