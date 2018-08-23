Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 7, Indians 0

August 23, 2018 7:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Diaz dh-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Gonzalez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Encarnacion 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Cabrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Allen cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Totals 29 0 5 0 0 7
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .340
Benintendi lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .297
Moreland 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .259
1-Swihart pr-1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .223
Martinez dh 3 1 1 1 2 1 .333
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 2 0 2 .281
Holt 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .265
Nunez 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .257
Leon c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .205
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .225
Totals 35 7 12 7 6 7
Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0
Boston 000 061 00x—7 12 0

1-ran for Moreland in the 1st.

LOB_Cleveland 3, Boston 10. 2B_Bogaerts (38), Nunez (20), Leon (11), Swihart (7). RBIs_Martinez (109), Bogaerts 2 (82), Nunez 2 (38), Swihart 2 (9). SB_Allen (12). CS_Betts (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Gonzalez); Boston 6 (Bogaerts, Nunez 3, Bradley Jr. 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Boston 6 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Diaz. LIDP_Cabrera. GIDP_Diaz, Kipnis.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Boston 3 (Bogaerts), (Swihart, Bogaerts), (Bogaerts, Holt, Swihart).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plutko, L, 4-4 4 1-3 5 5 5 5 4 101 5.09
Cimber 0 2 1 1 1 0 5 3.67
O.Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.29
Tomlin 3 5 1 1 0 2 45 6.75
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, W, 14-6 8 3 0 0 0 7 101 3.50
Thornburg 1 2 0 0 0 0 23 4.15

Cimber pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 3-3, O.Perez 2-0. HBP_Price (Guyer).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:47. A_37,396 (37,731).

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech