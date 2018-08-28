Red Sox 8, Marlins 7

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Realmuto 1b-c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|2-Rivera pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Dietrich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.267
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|1-Sierra pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.170
|Rojas ss-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Galloway cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|a-Riddle ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|5
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.336
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|b-Pearce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.338
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Nunez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Swihart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.227
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|6
|6
|3
|Miami
|001
|000
|051—7
|13
|1
|Boston
|012
|001
|031—8
|12
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Holaday in the 8th. b-flied out for Moreland in the 9th.
1-ran for Dean in the 8th. 2-ran for Castro in the 9th.
E_Riddle (5). LOB_Miami 10, Boston 8. 2B_Anderson (28), Benintendi (36), Bogaerts (39). 3B_Castro (2). HR_Galloway (2), off Johnson; Realmuto (17), off Barnes; Castro (11), off Barnes; Nunez (8), off Urena. RBIs_Ortega 2 (5), Realmuto 2 (64), Castro (47), Galloway (5), Sierra (3), Benintendi (75), Bogaerts (85), Nunez (39), Kinsler (37), Bradley Jr. 2 (50). SB_Bradley Jr. (13). CS_Ortega (2). SF_Bogaerts.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 7 (Anderson, Realmuto 2, Castro, Galloway 3); Boston 3 (Benintendi, Moreland, Nunez). RISP_Miami 2 for 11; Boston 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Nunez, Benintendi. GIDP_Benintendi, Swihart.
DP_Miami 2 (Castro, Rojas, Realmuto), (Anderson, Realmuto).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena
|6
|6
|4
|4
|3
|2
|90
|4.56
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|3.60
|Guerrero
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|37
|4.76
|Conley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.02
|Steckenrider, L, 4-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.34
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Johnson
|4
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|73
|4.02
|Workman
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.61
|Kelly, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.86
|Barnes
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|19
|3.51
|Hembree
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|4.10
|Kimbrel, W, 4-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|2.55
Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-0, Workman 1-0, Hembree 1-1. WP_Guerrero, Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:29. A_36,708 (37,731).
