Red Sox 8, Marlins 7

August 28, 2018 11:27 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega rf-lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .271
Anderson 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .278
Realmuto 1b-c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .284
Castro 2b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .284
2-Rivera pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .186
Dietrich dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .267
Dean lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .220
1-Sierra pr-cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .170
Rojas ss-1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .256
Galloway cf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .278
Holaday c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .201
a-Riddle ph-ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .225
Totals 39 7 13 7 5 6
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 2 1 1 0 3 0 .336
Benintendi lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .293
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .253
b-Pearce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Martinez dh 4 2 2 0 1 0 .338
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .285
Nunez 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .262
Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .242
Swihart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .227
Totals 35 8 12 6 6 3
Miami 001 000 051—7 13 1
Boston 012 001 031—8 12 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Holaday in the 8th. b-flied out for Moreland in the 9th.

1-ran for Dean in the 8th. 2-ran for Castro in the 9th.

E_Riddle (5). LOB_Miami 10, Boston 8. 2B_Anderson (28), Benintendi (36), Bogaerts (39). 3B_Castro (2). HR_Galloway (2), off Johnson; Realmuto (17), off Barnes; Castro (11), off Barnes; Nunez (8), off Urena. RBIs_Ortega 2 (5), Realmuto 2 (64), Castro (47), Galloway (5), Sierra (3), Benintendi (75), Bogaerts (85), Nunez (39), Kinsler (37), Bradley Jr. 2 (50). SB_Bradley Jr. (13). CS_Ortega (2). SF_Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 7 (Anderson, Realmuto 2, Castro, Galloway 3); Boston 3 (Benintendi, Moreland, Nunez). RISP_Miami 2 for 11; Boston 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Nunez, Benintendi. GIDP_Benintendi, Swihart.

DP_Miami 2 (Castro, Rojas, Realmuto), (Anderson, Realmuto).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena 6 6 4 4 3 2 90 4.56
Barraclough 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 3.60
Guerrero 2-3 4 3 3 1 1 37 4.76
Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.02
Steckenrider, L, 4-3 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 11 3.34
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Johnson 4 1-3 5 1 1 1 3 73 4.02
Workman 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 2.61
Kelly, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.86
Barnes 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 19 3.51
Hembree 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 4.10
Kimbrel, W, 4-1 1 1 1 1 2 1 28 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-0, Workman 1-0, Hembree 1-1. WP_Guerrero, Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:29. A_36,708 (37,731).

