Red Sox LHP Chris Sale scheduled to return from DL on Sunday

August 7, 2018 6:02 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale is scheduled to come off the 10-day disabled list and start against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Manager Alex Cora made the announcement Tuesday.

Sale (11-4) has not pitched since July 27 against Minnesota because of mild left shoulder inflammation. He will have missed two starts when he returns to the Red Sox rotation and pitches in Baltimore.

Sale leads the American League with a 2.04 ERA and 207 strikeouts. He is 5-0 in his last six starts and has allowed just one earned run over that span, a stretch of 39 innings.

Cora had hoped Sale would be able to return during a three-game series at Toronto that begins Tuesday. That start instead went to Rick Porcello, who will face Toronto on Wednesday.

