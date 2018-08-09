Listen Live Sports

Red Sox move struggling LHP Pomeranz to bullpen

August 9, 2018 8:50 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox moved struggling left-hander Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen and will keep left-hander Brian Johnson as a starter after ace lefty Chris Sale returns from the disabled list.

Pomeranz, 1-5 with a 6.31 ERA, is winless in eight starts since a May 2 victory over Kansas City. Pomeranz matched a season-worst with five walks in Tuesday’s start at Toronto, leaving after 4 2-3 innings. He has completed more than five innings twice in 11 starts.

Johnson won his second straight start in Wednesday’s victory over Toronto. He’s 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA in 29 games, eight starts.

Sale (mild left shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is expected to return Sunday against Baltimore.

Boston has the best record in baseball at 81-34. The Red Sox have won six straight, 10 of 11, and 25 of 30.

