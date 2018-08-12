Listen Live Sports

Red Sox old-timer’s memorabilia going up for sale

August 12, 2018 10:24 pm
 
BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Some items belonging to one of the Boston Red Sox’s early members are going up for auction.

Third baseman Harry Lord was one of the first captains of the Boston Red Sox in 1910, and played for the team’s predecessor, the Boston Americans.

The items that go up for auction on Wednesday include a 6-foot-long panoramic photo of the Red Sox and Washington Nationals playing at the Huntington Avenue Grounds in Boston in 1910. There’s also a photo of Lord, Ty Cobb and other Hall of Famers at Shibe Park, later known as Connie Mack Stadium, in Philadelphia.

Troy Thibodeau of Saco River Auctions says the items from Lord’s estate were passed on for generations and ended up for sale when his grandson died last year in Maine.

