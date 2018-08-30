Redskins-Ravens Stats

|Washington
|0
|7
|7
|6—20
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|14
|3—30
|First Quarter
Bal_L.Jackson 1 run (Vedvik kick), 7:31.
Was_Quick 4 pass from Hogan (Hopkins kick), 11:56.
Bal_FG Vedvik 35, 9:42.
Bal_FG Vedvik 56, 4:19.
Bal_Mayle 14 pass from Woodrum (Vedvik kick), 8:33.
Bal_Nacua 23 interception return (Vedvik kick), 7:38.
Was_Holtz 6 pass from Hogan (Hopkins kick), 3:07.
Bal_FG Vedvik 21, 8:19.
Was_D.Smith 28 pass from Hogan (pass failed), 4:33.
A_70,028.
___
|Was
|Bal
|First downs
|25
|19
|Total Net Yards
|374
|323
|Rushes-yards
|28-131
|33-180
|Passing
|243
|143
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|2-22
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-21
|2-47
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-38-2
|12-23-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-29
|1-3
|Punts
|3-53.3
|5-42.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-50
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|31:26
|28:34
___
RUSHING_Washington, Kelley 11-49, D.Smith 7-42, Perine 7-30, Bibbs 2-11, Hogan 1-(minus 1). Baltimore, M.Thompson 14-91, Turner 10-53, L.Jackson 3-25, Dixon 5-12, Woodrum 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Washington, Hogan 22-38-2-272. Baltimore, L.Jackson 9-15-0-109, Woodrum 3-8-1-37.
RECEIVING_Washington, Kidsy 5-46, Cobbs 3-75, Quinn 3-43, Bibbs 3-41, Kelley 2-14, Holtz 2-11, D.Smith 1-28, Hudson 1-5, Flanagan 1-5, Quick 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 3-61, Perriman 3-24, M.Thompson 2-11, Posey 1-15, Mayle 1-14, Waller 1-13, Lasley 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 37.
