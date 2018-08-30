Listen Live Sports

Redskins-Ravens Stats

August 30, 2018 11:00 pm
 
Washington 0 7 7 6—20
Baltimore 7 6 14 3—30
First Quarter

Bal_L.Jackson 1 run (Vedvik kick), 7:31.

Second Quarter

Was_Quick 4 pass from Hogan (Hopkins kick), 11:56.

Bal_FG Vedvik 35, 9:42.

Bal_FG Vedvik 56, 4:19.

Third Quarter

Bal_Mayle 14 pass from Woodrum (Vedvik kick), 8:33.

Bal_Nacua 23 interception return (Vedvik kick), 7:38.

Was_Holtz 6 pass from Hogan (Hopkins kick), 3:07.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Vedvik 21, 8:19.

Was_D.Smith 28 pass from Hogan (pass failed), 4:33.

A_70,028.

___

Was Bal
First downs 25 19
Total Net Yards 374 323
Rushes-yards 28-131 33-180
Passing 243 143
Punt Returns 1-7 2-22
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-23
Interceptions Ret. 1-21 2-47
Comp-Att-Int 22-38-2 12-23-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-29 1-3
Punts 3-53.3 5-42.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-50 6-40
Time of Possession 31:26 28:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Kelley 11-49, D.Smith 7-42, Perine 7-30, Bibbs 2-11, Hogan 1-(minus 1). Baltimore, M.Thompson 14-91, Turner 10-53, L.Jackson 3-25, Dixon 5-12, Woodrum 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Washington, Hogan 22-38-2-272. Baltimore, L.Jackson 9-15-0-109, Woodrum 3-8-1-37.

RECEIVING_Washington, Kidsy 5-46, Cobbs 3-75, Quinn 3-43, Bibbs 3-41, Kelley 2-14, Holtz 2-11, D.Smith 1-28, Hudson 1-5, Flanagan 1-5, Quick 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 3-61, Perriman 3-24, M.Thompson 2-11, Posey 1-15, Mayle 1-14, Waller 1-13, Lasley 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 37.

