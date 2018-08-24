Listen Live Sports

Reserve Clemson lineman no longer playing, now student coach

August 24, 2018 1:44 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Reserve Clemson defensive lineman Richard Yeargin decides he longer wants to play football after recovering from a neck injury following a 2017 car accident.

A team spokesman says the 6-foot-3, 260-pound graduate student from Lauderdale Lakes, Florida informed Clemson coaches of his decision this week. Yeargin will spend the year as a student coach for the Tigers.

Yeargin was a steady backup who figured to see more playing time last fall. Instead, he missed the season due to the June accident.

Yeargin probably would not have gotten much time on the field since Clemson’s defensive line is among the strongest in the country. The starting lineman — ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, and tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence — are all considered high-round NFL draft picks.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

