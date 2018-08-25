Revenge for Puel as Leicester defeats Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — England World Cup defender Harry Maguire drilled in a late stoppage-time winner to help Claude Puel get one over his former club as Leicester defeated 10-man Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ryan Bertrand’s venomous shot, on his 150th appearance for the club, had put the hosts in front in the 52nd minute before Demarai Gray equalized four minutes later.

Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was then sent off for a second bookable offence after he dived in Leicester’s box in the 77th minute.

Victory was sweet for Leicester’s French coach Puel, who was sacked last year despite guiding Southampton to the League Cup final and producing an eighth-place finish in the league.

Southampton’s wait for a first win of the season goes on, while Mark Hughes’ men now boast just three victories in their last 28 home league games.

