Robert Hight tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Brainerd

August 18, 2018 7:51 pm
 
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Robert Hight raced to his second No. 1 qualifying position of the season and the 59th overall Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Hight had a 3.959-second run at 324.67 mph in the third Funny Car qualifying session. The Chevrolet driver is the defending Funny Car season champion.

“I’m pretty jazzed,” Hight said. “This is the time of the year you better have your act together and it is starting to come together for us. We were number one here last year but didn’t get the win so we need to do one better this year and get the win.”

Billy Torrence was the fastest in Top Fuel, Erica Enders topped the Pro Stock field, and Matt Smith took the No. 1 spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Torrence took the first No. 1 qualifying position of his 27-race career in the final session with a run of 3.784 at 326.32. Enders secured her first No. 1 qualifying position since 2015 a 6.609 at 207.53, and Smith had his second No. 1 qualifying position of the season with a 6.852 at 198.47.

