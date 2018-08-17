Rockies 11, Braves 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 6 3 3 2 0 2 .276 LeMahieu 2b 6 2 3 2 0 1 .276 Arenado 3b 6 1 1 0 0 1 .308 Story ss 4 2 3 0 1 1 .293 Gonzalez rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .287 Desmond 1b 5 1 3 5 0 1 .234 Dahl lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Iannetta c 3 1 1 1 2 1 .220 Freeland p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .080 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Totals 43 11 16 10 5 10

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna cf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .288 Albies 2b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .280 Freeman 1b 4 1 0 1 1 1 .320 Markakis rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .319 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .264 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 2 3 .231 Duvall lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .199 Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241 Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .054 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 a-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Allard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Culberson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Totals 34 5 9 5 7 12

Colorado 003 004 031—11 16 0 Atlanta 100 000 103— 5 9 0

a-grounded out for Sobotka in the 7th. b-popped out for Shaw in the 8th. c-grounded out for McGee in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 10, Atlanta 10. 2B_Blackmon (18), LeMahieu (25), Swanson (22). 3B_Blackmon (5), Desmond (7). RBIs_Blackmon 2 (53), LeMahieu 2 (38), Desmond 5 (65), Iannetta (28), Freeman (76), Markakis 2 (78), Camargo (57), Swanson (48). SB_Story (17), Desmond (14). SF_Markakis.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Dahl 2, Iannetta, Freeland 2); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Camargo, Flowers, Duvall). RISP_Colorado 8 for 19; Atlanta 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Desmond, Flaherty. GIDP_Freeman.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Arenado, Desmond).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 11-7 6 3 1 1 4 9 98 2.96 Shaw 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 6.36 McGee 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 6.37 Rusin 1 4 3 3 1 1 28 7.02 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb, L, 10-6 5 1-3 9 7 7 3 5 107 3.73 Sobotka 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 4 26 0.00 Allard 1 4 3 3 1 1 37 12.38 Culberson 1 2 1 1 0 0 10 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 1-1. WP_Sobotka, McGee.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Joe West; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:37. A_28,964 (41,149).

