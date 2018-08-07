Rockies 2, Pirates 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Freese 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Cervelli 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Diaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Harrison 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Musgrove p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dahl cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Desmond 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Iannetta c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Colorado
|000
|020
|00x—2
|5
|0
a-flied out for Musgrove in the 8th. b-grounded out for Oh in the 8th.
E_Harrison (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Musgrove (1), Dahl (4). RBIs_Parra (46), Iannetta (23). SF_Iannetta.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Dickerson, Diaz, Mercer); Colorado 1 (Gonzalez). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Colorado 1 for 5.
GIDP_Marte.
DP_Colorado 1 (Freeland, LeMahieu, Desmond).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 4-6
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|87
|3.41
|Santana
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.81
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 10-7
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|103
|3.04
|Oh, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.38
|Davis, S, 32-38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.98
HBP_Musgrove (Desmond), Freeland (Cervelli).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:33. A_34,471 (50,398).
