Rockies 3, Dodgers 2

August 11, 2018 11:17 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Machado ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .308
Turner 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .277
Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Puig rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .271
Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Buehler p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .138
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Bellinger 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Totals 31 2 6 2 3 11
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .269
Gonzalez rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .290
Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .289
Parra lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .285
b-Arenado ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .307
Desmond 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .234
McMahon 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .244
Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .064
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 6 3 3 8
Los Angeles 110 000 000—2 6 1
Colorado 000 000 003—3 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Oh in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Parra in the 9th.

E_Muncy (12). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Machado (26), Story (33). 3B_Turner (1). HR_Puig (15), off Freeland; McMahon (4), off Chargois. RBIs_Turner (23), Puig (44), McMahon 3 (16). SB_Puig (9). S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Dozier, Kemp, Barnes); Colorado 1 (Parra). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Colorado 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Puig, Story. LIDP_Desmond. GIDP_Hernandez, LeMahieu, Story.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (Dozier, Machado, Muncy), (Puig, Muncy), (Turner, Dozier, Muncy); Colorado 1 (McMahon, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 7 4 0 0 3 6 103 3.32
Ferguson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.15
Alexander, H, 17 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 3.42
Chargois, L, 2-4, BS, 4-4 1-3 1 2 2 0 0 13 3.72
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 7 6 2 2 2 10 111 3.02
Oh 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.59
Shaw, W, 4-5 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 6.31

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-1. HBP_Chargois (Arenado).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:54. A_47,633 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

