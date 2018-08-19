Rockies 4, Braves 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Dahl rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|McMahon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|b-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Iannetta c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Marquez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.265
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Culberson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Sanchez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|Colorado
|012
|000
|001—4
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
a-popped out for Biddle in the 7th. b-singled for Wolters in the 9th. c-struck out for Ottavino in the 9th.
E_McMahon (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Dahl (6), Freeman (34). HR_Story (26), off Sanchez; LeMahieu (11), off Sanchez. RBIs_LeMahieu (40), Arenado (86), Story (84), Gonzalez (52), Camargo 2 (59). SB_Dahl (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Arenado 2); Atlanta 2 (Inciarte, Flowers). RISP_Colorado 2 for 4; Atlanta 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Markakis.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez, W, 11-9
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|93
|4.42
|Ottavino, H, 26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.64
|Davis, S, 35-41
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|4.99
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 6-4
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|8
|100
|3.13
|Biddle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.61
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.66
|Brach
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|4.15
HBP_Marquez (Culberson). WP_Marquez.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Joe West.
T_2:41. A_33,942 (41,149).
