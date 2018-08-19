Listen Live Sports

Rockies 4, Braves 2

August 19, 2018 4:31 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275
Dahl rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .276
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .309
Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .294
Parra lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
McMahon 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .234
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .156
b-Gonzalez ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .288
Iannetta c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Marquez p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 8 4 2 12
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Freeman 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .321
Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .318
Camargo 3b 4 0 2 2 0 2 .265
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Culberson ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 6 2 1 9
Colorado 012 000 001—4 8 1
Atlanta 100 001 000—2 6 0

a-popped out for Biddle in the 7th. b-singled for Wolters in the 9th. c-struck out for Ottavino in the 9th.

E_McMahon (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Dahl (6), Freeman (34). HR_Story (26), off Sanchez; LeMahieu (11), off Sanchez. RBIs_LeMahieu (40), Arenado (86), Story (84), Gonzalez (52), Camargo 2 (59). SB_Dahl (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Arenado 2); Atlanta 2 (Inciarte, Flowers). RISP_Colorado 2 for 4; Atlanta 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Markakis.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez, W, 11-9 7 5 2 2 1 5 93 4.42
Ottavino, H, 26 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.64
Davis, S, 35-41 1 1 0 0 0 3 21 4.99
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 6-4 6 2-3 5 3 3 2 8 100 3.13
Biddle 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.61
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.66
Brach 1 3 1 1 0 2 22 4.15

HBP_Marquez (Culberson). WP_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Joe West.

T_2:41. A_33,942 (41,149).

