Rockies 4, Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Blckmon cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Axford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|McMahon 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Innetta c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|M.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Valaika 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Parra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bettis p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ottvino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|210—3
|Colorado
|100
|101
|001—4
E_Puig 2 (7), C.Taylor (10). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 4. 2B_J.Turner (11), LeMahieu (24). HR_Blackmon (22). SB_B.Dozier 2 (10), Bellinger (9). SF_M.Kemp (7), Story (4). S_R.Hill (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Hill
|6
|4
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Axford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Floro L,4-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Colorado
|Bettis
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|McGee H,14
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Oberg H,8
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino BS,4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Davis W,2-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Hill (McMahon).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:48. A_40,599 (50,398).
