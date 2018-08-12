Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 4, Dodgers 3

August 12, 2018 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Dzier 2b 3 0 2 2 Blckmon cf 4 2 1 1
M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 2 2 0
Axford p 0 0 0 0 Story ss 3 0 1 1
Pderson ph 1 0 0 0 Dahl rf 3 0 1 1
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Desmond lf-1b 4 0 0 0
Puig rf 3 1 2 0 McMahon 1b-3b 2 0 0 0
Bllnger cf 4 0 2 0 Innetta c 3 0 0 1
M.Kemp lf 3 0 0 1 Valaika 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Tylor ss 4 0 0 0 Parra lf 1 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 1 0 0 Bettis p 2 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
R.Hill p 1 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0
J.Trner ph-3b 2 1 1 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0
Arenado ph 1 0 0 0
W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 29 4 5 4
Los Angeles 000 000 210—3
Colorado 100 101 001—4

E_Puig 2 (7), C.Taylor (10). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 4. 2B_J.Turner (11), LeMahieu (24). HR_Blackmon (22). SB_B.Dozier 2 (10), Bellinger (9). SF_M.Kemp (7), Story (4). S_R.Hill (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Hill 6 4 3 2 0 4
Axford 2 0 0 0 0 2
Floro L,4-3 2-3 1 1 1 3 1
Colorado
Bettis 6 1-3 3 1 1 4 3
McGee H,14 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Oberg H,8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Ottavino BS,4 1 2 1 1 0 1
Davis W,2-6 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Hill (McMahon).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

Advertisement

T_2:48. A_40,599 (50,398).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech