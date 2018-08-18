Listen Live Sports

Rockies 5, Braves 3

August 18, 2018 11:02 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .275
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .275
Gonzalez rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .286
Arenado 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .309
Story ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .294
Dahl lf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .267
Desmond 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .234
Wolters c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .159
b-Hampson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Parra ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .286
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Iannetta ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Totals 41 5 12 5 2 9
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 4 2 3 0 1 0 .295
Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .320
Markakis rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .318
Camargo 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Foltynewicz p 2 1 0 0 0 0 .068
a-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Totals 34 3 9 3 3 4
Colorado 000 000 003 2—5 12 0
Atlanta 002 000 010 0—3 9 0

a-grounded out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b-walked for Wolters in the 8th. c-grounded out for Oberg in the 8th. d-singled for Shaw in the 9th. e-grounded out for Jackson in the 10th.

LOB_Colorado 8, Atlanta 5. 2B_Gonzalez (23), Story (34), Dahl (5), Desmond (14), Acuna (18). HR_LeMahieu (10), off Jackson. RBIs_LeMahieu (39), Arenado (85), Desmond 2 (67), Parra (47), Freeman (77), Markakis 2 (80). SB_Parra (8), Acuna (10). CS_Freeman (3), Inciarte (9). S_Inciarte.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (LeMahieu, Desmond 3, Iannetta); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Camargo, Swanson). RISP_Colorado 4 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Albies, Suzuki. LIDP_Freeman. GIDP_Iannetta, Swanson.

DP_Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Story), (Story, LeMahieu, Desmond), (Iannetta, Story); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 5 5 2 2 2 1 82 4.47
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 6.21
Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.03
Shaw 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 6.42
Ottavino, W, 5-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 1.67
Davis, S, 34-40 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 5.08
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 7 4 0 0 0 9 113 2.72
Venters, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 19 2.49
Winkler, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.72
Minter, BS, 2-13 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 21 3.24
Jackson, L, 1-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 17 4.40

Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-0, Jackson 1-0. WP_Foltynewicz, Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:31. A_42,143 (41,149).

