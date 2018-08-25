Rockies 9, Cardinals 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267 Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306 Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .253 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275 Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Munoz ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Bader cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .280 Garcia ss-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Gant p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .042 b-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Weaver p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Totals 31 1 5 0 2 13

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .277 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .276 Gonzalez rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .290 Arenado 3b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .311 Story ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .291 Dahl lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .278 McMahon 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Wolters c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .166 Marquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326 a-Holliday ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .400 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Desmond ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .234 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 9 13 9 5 7

St. Louis 000 000 010—1 5 2 Colorado 000 000 18x—9 13 0

a-homered for Marquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Gant in the 8th. c-doubled for Ottavino in the 8th.

E_Carpenter (11), Adams (2). LOB_St. Louis 5, Colorado 9. 2B_Bader (14), Blackmon (19), Gonzalez 2 (25), Arenado (27), Wolters (3), Desmond (15). HR_Holliday (1), off Gant. RBIs_Blackmon (56), LeMahieu (42), Gonzalez (54), Arenado (90), Dahl (21), Wolters (22), Holliday (1), Desmond 2 (74). SB_Carpenter (2), Garcia (2). CS_LeMahieu (4). S_Marquez.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Martinez 2); Colorado 6 (Blackmon, Dahl 5). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 4; Colorado 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Story. GIDP_Munoz, Wolters.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Molina, Garcia), (Munoz, Garcia, Adams); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, McMahon).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gant 7 3 1 1 5 6 97 3.56 Hudson, L, 4-1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 7 3.14 Cecil 0 3 3 3 0 0 8 6.08 Mayers 0 3 2 2 0 0 11 4.14 Weaver 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.63 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez 7 3 0 0 1 9 95 4.21 Ottavino, W, 6-2, BS, 5-10 1 2 1 1 1 2 26 1.71 Oh 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.43

Cecil pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Mayers pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cecil 1-1, Mayers 2-2, Weaver 1-0. WP_Ottavino.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:02. A_47,785 (50,398).

