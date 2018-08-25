Rockies 9, Cardinals 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.253
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Munoz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Garcia ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Gant p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.042
|b-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Weaver p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|0
|2
|13
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.311
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.291
|Dahl lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|McMahon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Wolters c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.166
|Marquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|a-Holliday ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Desmond ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|9
|13
|9
|5
|7
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|2
|Colorado
|000
|000
|18x—9
|13
|0
a-homered for Marquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Gant in the 8th. c-doubled for Ottavino in the 8th.
E_Carpenter (11), Adams (2). LOB_St. Louis 5, Colorado 9. 2B_Bader (14), Blackmon (19), Gonzalez 2 (25), Arenado (27), Wolters (3), Desmond (15). HR_Holliday (1), off Gant. RBIs_Blackmon (56), LeMahieu (42), Gonzalez (54), Arenado (90), Dahl (21), Wolters (22), Holliday (1), Desmond 2 (74). SB_Carpenter (2), Garcia (2). CS_LeMahieu (4). S_Marquez.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Martinez 2); Colorado 6 (Blackmon, Dahl 5). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 4; Colorado 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Story. GIDP_Munoz, Wolters.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Molina, Garcia), (Munoz, Garcia, Adams); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, McMahon).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gant
|7
|3
|1
|1
|5
|6
|97
|3.56
|Hudson, L, 4-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3.14
|Cecil
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|6.08
|Mayers
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|4.14
|Weaver
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.63
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|95
|4.21
|Ottavino, W, 6-2, BS, 5-10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|1.71
|Oh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.43
Cecil pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Mayers pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cecil 1-1, Mayers 2-2, Weaver 1-0. WP_Ottavino.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:02. A_47,785 (50,398).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.