Rockies reinstate left-handed reliever Chris Rusin

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies reinstated lefty Chris Rusin from the 10-day disabled list after the reliever missed time with plantar fasciitis.

Rusin went on the DL on July 24. He also missed time earlier this season with a strained intercostal muscle.

The 31-year-old is 0-2 with a 6.81 ERA in 35 appearances this season. Rusin made a career-high 60 appearances in 2017 and posted a 2.65 ERA.

To make room on the roster, the Rockies optioned right-hander Yency Almonte to Triple-A Albuquerque. Almonte had a 1.00 ERA in seven games spanning two stints with Colorado since he made his major league debut on June 21.

