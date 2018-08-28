Listen Live Sports

Rogers wins major league debut, Orioles top Blue Jays 12-5

August 28, 2018 10:23 pm
 
2 min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Rogers won his major league debut, Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles rolled over the Toronto Blue Jays 12-5 on Tuesday night.

Rogers, acquired from the Yankees for closer Zach Britton in July, allowed three runs and seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk over five innings. He was the first left-handed pitcher to start a game for Baltimore this season.

Craig Gentry went 3 for 5 with his first home run and three RBIs for the Orioles, who won consecutive games for the first time this month.

Trey Mancini added a double and a triple, while Adam Jones tied a career high with four hits.

Blue Jays rookie left-hander Thomas Pannone (1-1) blanked the Orioles over seven innings last Wednesday to win his first major league start. This time, Pannone struggled, allowing seven runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Justin Smoak and Randal Grichuk homered for the Blue Jays, who lost for just the third time in 15 games against Baltimore. Grichuk also tied a career high with four hits, including an RBI single in the ninth off Tanner Scott.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the first on a two-out single by Chris Davis that scored Mancini. Davis went 3 for 5 with three RBIs.

Baltimore pounded out 17 hits.

Mancini was also the spark in the third when he tripled and scored on a single by Jones. Davis followed with another single and Beckham hit a three-run shot that increased the lead to 5-0.

Toronto got on the board with an RBI single by Kevin Pillar in the fourth. After the Blue Jays won a manager’s challenge and loaded the bases later that inning, Rogers struck out Aledmys Diaz to end the threat.

Genrty hit a two-run shot in the bottom half that extended the lead to 7-1, ending Pannone’s night. The Blue Jays never threatened the rest of the way.

INTERNATIONAL MOVES

Baltimore agreed to terms with a pair of international players from the Dominican Republic: INF Moises Ramirez and RHP Carlos del Rosario. Baltimore had largely ignored the international market recently.

“Today’s signings are part of a coordinated plan for the Orioles to reestablish the club in the international recruiting arena,” Orioles executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: 3B Josh Donaldson (left calf tightness) started at third base in a rehab assignment at Class A Dunedin on Tuesday.

Orioles: CF Cedric Mullins has been dealing with a hip injury and was held out of the lineup. John Andreoli, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Aug. 18, started in his place.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Rookie Ryan Borucki (3-3, 4.12 ERA) outdueled Jake Arrieta in his last appearance, allowing two runs over 6 1/3 innings in a 4-2 victory over the Phillies.

Orioles: Alex Cobb (4-15, 5.00 ERA) has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts.

______

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

