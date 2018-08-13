Royals 3, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duda 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Mrles dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Phllp cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|A.Escbr 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|27
|3
|7
|3
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000—1
|Kansas City
|020
|100
|00x—3
DP_Toronto 3, Kansas City 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Kansas City 5. HR_D.Travis (9), O’Hearn (2). CS_Grichuk (2), R.Herrera (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Reid-Foley L,0-1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Santos
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pannone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|Keller W,5-5
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Maurer H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Peralta S,7-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Reid-Foley, Maurer.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:42. A_14,721 (37,903).
