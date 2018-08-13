Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 3, Blue Jays 1

August 13, 2018 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn lf 3 0 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 3 0
D.Trvis 2b 4 1 1 1 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 2 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Duda 1b 3 1 1 0
K.Mrles dh 4 0 0 0 R.Hrrra rf 3 0 1 0
R.Mrtin 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Phllp cf 2 1 1 0
A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn dh 2 1 1 3
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 2 0 A.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 28 1 5 1 Totals 27 3 7 3
Toronto 100 000 000—1
Kansas City 020 100 00x—3

DP_Toronto 3, Kansas City 3. LOB_Toronto 4, Kansas City 5. HR_D.Travis (9), O’Hearn (2). CS_Grichuk (2), R.Herrera (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Reid-Foley L,0-1 5 6 3 3 3 3
Santos 2 1 0 0 1 3
Pannone 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kansas City
Keller W,5-5 7 4 1 1 2 4
Maurer H,1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Peralta S,7-7 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Reid-Foley, Maurer.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

Advertisement

T_2:42. A_14,721 (37,903).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech