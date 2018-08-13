Royals 3, Blue Jays 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Travis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Martin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.199
|Diaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|4
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Duda 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Herrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Phillips cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.160
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|27
|3
|7
|3
|5
|7
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|020
|100
|00x—3
|7
|0
LOB_Toronto 4, Kansas City 5. HR_Travis (9), off Keller; O’Hearn (2), off Reid-Foley. RBIs_Travis (36), O’Hearn 3 (6). CS_Grichuk (2), Herrera (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Travis); Kansas City 1 (Duda). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; Kansas City 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Diaz. GIDP_Smoak, Morales, Perez, Escobar 2.
DP_Toronto 3 (Martin, Travis, Smoak), (Diaz, Travis, Smoak), (Diaz, Travis, Smoak); Kansas City 3 (Perez, Merrifield), (Mondesi, Escobar, Duda), (Escobar, Mondesi, Duda).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reid-Foley, L, 0-1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|97
|5.40
|Santos
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|5.68
|Pannone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.75
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 5-5
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|101
|3.40
|Maurer, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|9.47
|Peralta, S, 7-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.86
WP_Reid-Foley, Maurer.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:42. A_14,721 (37,903).
