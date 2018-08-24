Royals 5, Indians 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Brantley lf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .303 Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .295 Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Alonso 1b 4 2 2 3 0 2 .248 Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Gomes c 4 0 3 0 0 1 .259 G.Allen cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .259 Totals 35 4 10 4 3 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .304 Gordon lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .242 Perez c 3 1 1 3 1 0 .232 Duda dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Bonifacio rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 O’Hearn 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .232 Dozier 3b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .217 Phillips cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .182 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Totals 30 5 6 5 3 9

Cleveland 001 100 020—4 10 0 Kansas City 300 000 002—5 6 0

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Gomes (21), O’Hearn (2). HR_Alonso (21), off Keller; Alonso (22), off Maurer; Perez (22), off Clevinger; O’Hearn (6), off C.Allen; Dozier (7), off C.Allen. RBIs_Brantley (69), Alonso 3 (74), Perez 3 (64), O’Hearn (12), Dozier (18). SB_G.Allen (13). S_G.Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramirez, Alonso, G.Allen); Kansas City 2 (Perez, Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Encarnacion. GIDP_G.Allen.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger 6 4 3 3 2 8 105 3.30 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.13 Hand, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.56 C.Allen, L, 4-5 0 2 2 2 0 0 4 4.50 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller 5 6 2 2 1 5 96 3.33 Flynn, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.97 McCarthy, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.49 Maurer 1 2 2 2 1 0 30 8.25 Peralta, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 3.32

HBP_Miller (Dozier). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:55. A_19,304 (37,903).

