Royals 5, Indians 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.248
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|G.Allen cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|3
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.232
|Duda dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Dozier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Phillips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|3
|9
|Cleveland
|001
|100
|020—4
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|002—5
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Gomes (21), O’Hearn (2). HR_Alonso (21), off Keller; Alonso (22), off Maurer; Perez (22), off Clevinger; O’Hearn (6), off C.Allen; Dozier (7), off C.Allen. RBIs_Brantley (69), Alonso 3 (74), Perez 3 (64), O’Hearn (12), Dozier (18). SB_G.Allen (13). S_G.Allen.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramirez, Alonso, G.Allen); Kansas City 2 (Perez, Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Encarnacion. GIDP_G.Allen.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|105
|3.30
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.13
|Hand, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.56
|C.Allen, L, 4-5
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4.50
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|96
|3.33
|Flynn, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.97
|McCarthy, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.49
|Maurer
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|30
|8.25
|Peralta, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.32
HBP_Miller (Dozier). WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:55. A_19,304 (37,903).
