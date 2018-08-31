Royals 9, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.173
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rickard lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.310
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Dozier 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|O’Hearn 1b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.257
|Bonifacio dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Phillips rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Gallagher c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Totals
|35
|9
|14
|8
|5
|5
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|000—2
|4
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|113
|03x—9
|14
|1
E_Mondesi (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Mullins (6), Merrifield (36). HR_Mullins (3), off Keller; Dozier (8), off Cashner; Gallagher (1), off Cashner; O’Hearn (7), off Meisinger. RBIs_Mullins (6), Mancini (49), Merrifield (48), Dozier 2 (23), O’Hearn 4 (19), Gallagher (3). SB_Merrifield (29), Gordon (9), Mondesi (18). SF_Mancini, Merrifield, Dozier.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Rickard); Kansas City 4 (Gordon 3, Gallagher). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Kansas City 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Nunez, Villar, Dozier. GIDP_Joseph, Dozier.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Villar, Davis); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, L, 4-13
|5
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|3
|1
|98
|4.86
|Ramirez
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|6.36
|Scott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.91
|Meisinger
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|30
|6.35
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 7-5
|8
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|114
|3.26
|McCarthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.41
WP_Ramirez, Meisinger.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:39. A_15,394 (37,903).
