Royals 9, Orioles 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .317 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Mancini dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .241 Jones rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .173 Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Rickard lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Totals 30 2 4 2 2 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 2 3 2 1 2 0 .310 Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .240 Dozier 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .228 O’Hearn 1b 5 1 3 4 0 0 .257 Bonifacio dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Goodwin cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .244 Mondesi ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Phillips rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .184 Gallagher c 3 1 2 1 1 1 .259 Totals 35 9 14 8 5 5

Baltimore 100 001 000—2 4 0 Kansas City 100 113 03x—9 14 1

E_Mondesi (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Kansas City 9. 2B_Mullins (6), Merrifield (36). HR_Mullins (3), off Keller; Dozier (8), off Cashner; Gallagher (1), off Cashner; O’Hearn (7), off Meisinger. RBIs_Mullins (6), Mancini (49), Merrifield (48), Dozier 2 (23), O’Hearn 4 (19), Gallagher (3). SB_Merrifield (29), Gordon (9), Mondesi (18). SF_Mancini, Merrifield, Dozier.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Rickard); Kansas City 4 (Gordon 3, Gallagher). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Kansas City 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Nunez, Villar, Dozier. GIDP_Joseph, Dozier.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Villar, Davis); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, L, 4-13 5 1-3 9 4 4 3 1 98 4.86 Ramirez 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 17 6.36 Scott 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 5.91 Meisinger 1 1 3 3 2 2 30 6.35 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 7-5 8 4 2 2 2 4 114 3.26 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.41

WP_Ramirez, Meisinger.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:39. A_15,394 (37,903).

