Saints-Chargers Stats

New Orleans 0 14 8 14—36 L.A. Chargers 7 0 0 0— 7 First Quarter

LAC_Newsome 5 run (Sturgis kick), 3:13.

Second Quarter

NO_Kamara 2 run (Thomas pass from Brees), 12:48.

NO_FG Lutz 25, 1:46.

NO_FG Lutz 35, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_T.Hill 11 run (T.Hill run), 2:29.

Fourth Quarter

NO_null 58 interception return (B.Scott run), 14:02.

NO_T.Smith 5 pass from T.Hill (run failed), 5:26.

A_22,597.

___

NO LAC First downs 20 15 Total Net Yards 334 166 Rushes-yards 32-110 25-104 Passing 224 62 Punt Returns 3-18 2-23 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-56 Interceptions Ret. 1-58 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-27-1 14-23-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 4-32 Punts 2-51.0 5-42.6 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-58 4-47 Time of Possession 33:08 26:52

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, T.Hill 6-35, Ma.Ingram 7-24, B.Scott 6-18, Kamara 4-16, Lewis 1-7, Ginn 1-6, Line 2-5, Vereen 2-2, J.Williams 3-(minus 3). Los Angeles, Ekeler 6-50, Newsome 12-34, T.Watson 3-6, Hansbrough 1-5, G.Smith 1-4, Benjamin 1-4, C.Jones 1-1.

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 7-9-1-59, Savage 7-10-0-99, T.Hill 7-8-0-66. Los Angeles, Rivers 5-7-0-29, C.Jones 1-3-0-13, G.Smith 7-11-1-45, Shimonek 1-2-0-7.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, T.Smith 4-39, Carr 3-38, Vereen 3-18, Lewis 2-45, Thomas 2-29, Ma.Ingram 2-16, Ginn 2-12, B.Scott 1-11, Kamara 1-10, B.Watson 1-6. Los Angeles, Ekeler 3-13, Patton 2-21, Newsome 2-10, Mi.Williams 1-13, Watt 1-11, G.Davis 1-8, Spruce 1-7, Allen 1-5, Culkin 1-4, A.Scott 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

