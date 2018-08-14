Listen Live Sports

Samuel Eto'o joins Qatari club, 13th of his pro career

August 14, 2018 2:08 pm
 
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o has signed for Qatar Sports Club.

The Qatari club said the former Cameroon international would be presented late Tuesday. It’s the 13th club for the 37-year-old Eto’o in a 21-year professional career so far.

The move comes days after it was announced he was leaving Turkey’s Konyaspor.

Eto’o is a three-time African player of the year. He won two Champions League titles and three league titles with Barcelona and another Champions League title and league title with Inter.

He also played for Anzhi Makhachkala in Russia, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria and two clubs in Turkey. He won back-to-back African Cup of Nations crowns with Cameroon in 2000 and 2002.

Eto’o follows former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez and ex-Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder in making the move to Qatar. The small but wealthy Gulf nation will host the 2022 World Cup.

