Saturday’s College Football Scores

EAST

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

SOUTH

Ave Maria 17, Point (Ga.) 5

Webber 48, Kentucky Christian 14

Georgetown (Ky.) 49, Warner 0

Faulkner 16, Campbellsville 10

MIDWEST

Morningside 49, William Penn 21

Briar Cliff 40, Waldorf 13

Jamestown 28, Valley City St. 26

Culver-Stockton 56, Trinity Bible 0

Trinity (Ill.) 53, Presentation 46

Montana St.-Northern 49, Mayville St. 20

Benedictine (Kan.) 75, Bethany (Kan.) 7

Midland 49, MidAmerica Nazarene 28

Doane 57, Friends 3

Lyon 22, Missouri Baptist 9

St. Francis (Ind.) 42, Robert Morris-Chicago 9

Marian 52, St. Xavier 7

SOUTHWEST

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

