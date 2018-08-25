Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Football Scores

August 25, 2018 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

SOUTH

Ave Maria 17, Point (Ga.) 5

Webber 48, Kentucky Christian 14

Georgetown (Ky.) 49, Warner 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Faulkner 16, Campbellsville 10

Bluefield South 26, Cumberland (Tenn.) 14

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

MIDWEST

Morningside 49, William Penn 21

Briar Cliff 40, Waldorf 13

Jamestown 28, Valley City St. 26

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Culver-Stockton 56, Trinity Bible 0

Trinity (Ill.) 53, Presentation 46

Montana St.-Northern 49, Mayville St. 20

Benedictine (Kan.) 75, Bethany (Kan.) 7

Midland 49, MidAmerica Nazarene 28

Doane 57, Friends 3

Lyon 22, Missouri Baptist 9

St. Francis (Ind.) 42, Robert Morris-Chicago 9

Marian 52, St. Xavier 7

SOUTHWEST

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech