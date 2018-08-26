Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Football Scores

August 26, 2018 1:22 am
 
EAST

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

SOUTH

Ave Maria 17, Point (Ga.) 5

Webber 48, Kentucky Christian 14

Georgetown (Ky.) 49, Warner 0

Faulkner 16, Campbellsville 10

Bluefield South 26, Cumberland (Tenn.) 14

St. Andrews 15, Edward Waters 13

NC A&T 20, Jacksonville St. 17

MIDWEST

Morningside 49, William Penn 21

Briar Cliff 40, Waldorf 13

Jamestown 28, Valley City St. 26

Culver-Stockton 56, Trinity Bible 0

Trinity (Ill.) 53, Presentation 46

Montana St.-Northern 49, Mayville St. 20

Benedictine (Kan.) 75, Bethany (Kan.) 7

Midland 49, MidAmerica Nazarene 28

Doane 57, Friends 3

Lyon 22, Missouri Baptist 9

St. Francis (Ind.) 42, Robert Morris-Chicago 9

Marian 52, St. Xavier 7

Hastings 25, Peru St. 21

Southwestern (Kan.) 74, Graceland (Iowa) 14

SOUTHWEST

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

FAR WEST

E. Oregon 24, College of Idaho 21

Hawaii 43, Colorado St. 34

Wyoming 29, New Mexico St. 7

